Ex-SSP of Gaya booked in disproportionate assets case, absconding

Warrants of searches were obtained from the court and multiple teams formed to conduct raids at his locations in Patna in Bihar, Ghaziabad and Meerut in UP.

Ex-SSP of Gaya Aditya Kumar. (Photo | ANI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The special vigilance unit (SVU) of the Bihar Police on Wednesday found disproportionate assets worth over Rs 1.37 crore that belonged to Aditya Kumar, who till recently was posted as senior superintendent of police of Gaya.

The SVU officials carried out raids at Kumar’s different locations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash besides documents related to investments in insurance and real estate. Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2011 batch, is on the run ever since a case was lodged against him.

ADG, SUV, Nayyar Hasnain Khan said that a case was lodged at SVU police station in Patna against Kumar under sections 13(1) (b), and 13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and section 120 (B) of IPC for possession of disproportionate assets to the extent of Rs 1.37 crore.

Warrants of searches were obtained from the court and multiple teams formed to conduct raids at his locations in Patna in Bihar, Ghaziabad and Meerut in UP. A flat owned by an IPS officer at Saguna Mor in Patna was raided by the officials.

