Home Nation

Five days after Chhattisgarh tribal quota bill was passed, Governor yet to give assent

Five state cabinet ministers handed over the bill to the governor the same day following which she assured them to take a decision after the Raj Bhawan secures the opinion of the legal experts.

Published: 08th December 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  All eyes are on the Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike, who is yet to give an assent on the reservation bill that was unanimously passed in the Assembly last Friday, leading to the ruling Congress party expressing concern over the delay.

Five state cabinet ministers handed over the bill to the governor the same day following which she assured them to take a decision after the Raj Bhawan secures the opinion of the legal experts. According to the sources in the Raj Bhawan, the governor had summoned the secretary of the general administration department Kamalpreet Singh and held a discussion while expressing her views over ‘what if the enactment of the bill gets challenged in the court and how the state government is prepared to face it’.

“When our cabinet colleagues met the governor on Friday last, she told us that the law officer was on leave and so will give her assent the following Monday. We are really concerned over the delay merely on the grounds of seeking the legal opinion”, said Ravindra Choubey, cabinet minister and the state government spokesperson.

The state assembly last Friday had unanimously passed adopting voice-vote the Chhattisgarh Public Service (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes Reservation) Amendment bill taking the quota in the state to a whopping 76 per cent with the tribal reservation raised to 32 per cent.

In the amendment bill, the proposed quota for Scheduled Caste is13 per cent, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) 27 per cent and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will get 4 per cent reservations. The opposition BJP stated that the governor will take decision keeping in perspective every aspect of the legal provisions. “Constitution, rules and regulations are not the prerogative of the Congress party,” the party said. The governor acts as the constitutional head in the state and will accordingly take appropriate decision”, said Brijmohan Agrawal, senior BJP MLA and spokesperson.

‘What if enactment of bill gets challenged in the court’
According to the sources in the Raj Bhawan, the governor had summoned the secretary of the general administration department Kamalpreet Singh and held a discussion while expressing her views over ‘what if the enactment of the bill gets challenged in the court and how the state government is prepared to face it’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh tribal quota Congress Anusuiya Uike Chhattisgarh Governor
India Matters
Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the Delhi Dialogues. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
Will have light-touch regulations on OTT: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Student activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid (Photo | Facebook, PTI)
Sharjeel Imam in SC over Delhi HC's remark on links with Umar Khalid
Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. (Photo| Express)
Rajasthan Congress gets HC jolt during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
Parliament winter session: Inflation, quota, jobs set to raise heat in house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp