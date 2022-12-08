Jharkhand Labour Minister faces social boycott as son set to wed outside tribe

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In an interesting move, state Labour Minister and Chatra MLA, Satyanand Bhokta, has been socially boycotted by his own community, Khairwar Bhokta Samaj Vikas Sangh, for the marriage of his son outside the community for political benefits.

Notably, Ganjhus (Bhoktas) have been given tribal status recently in the state, and hence, the minister will not be able to contest from his present Assembly seat, Chatra, as it is reserved for SCs. Therefore, he is trying to play big by marrying his son to an SC girl eyeing the Chatra Assembly seat, which is his stronghold.

The community has decided not to keep any contact with the minister and his family, which means no participation either in any marriage, death or any other social activities performed by him. A press release issued by the Sangh stated that the decision was taken on Wednesday during a meeting to discuss various issues, including the minister marrying his son in another community.

According to the community leaders, had it been a love marriage they would have accepted it, but the minister is deliberately marrying his son to a SC girl just for political benefits, which is not acceptable at all. “Inter-caste marriage has been banned in our community as tribal society has its own traditions and arrangements, which has been violated by the minister for the sake of his political benefits, which is not acceptable at all. Therefore, he has been socially boycotted under the rules of the Bhokta community,” said central president of Khairwar Bhokta Samaj Vikas Sangh, Darshan Ganjhu.

The minister is eyeing the Chatra seat, which is reserved for Schedule Caste and hence, he is marrying his younger son to an SC girl, he added. “The minister has put the norm of the community at stake in the greed of post and power which is not acceptable, and hence, a decision has been taken. Everyone is the same before the community whether he is a daily-wage labourer or a minister.

No one is above the community,” said Ganjhu. Earlier also, the minister opposed the proposed bill for giving ST status for Khairwar Bhokta Samaj, following which, his effigies were burnt by the community members, he added.

Ganjhu also warned that, “Anyone violating the decision will also be boycotted from the community.”

Another functionary of the Sangh, Jagdish Bhokta, also confirmed the decision saying that what the minister is doing is not acceptable to them. Satyanand Bhokta on the other hand stands still with his decision, saying that Bhokta means Satyanand Bhokta.

Chatra assembly seat now reserved for SC

