Lucknow Diary: The city of Nawabs touches zero Covid-19 mark

The last patient who recovered and discharged on Tuesday had tested positive last week.

Published: 08th December 2022 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Lucknow touches zero Covid-19 mark
After a long span of 32 months, the city of Nawabs touched zero Covid figure mark as the last patient recovered from the ailment and no new case was reported, claim health authorities. The last patient who recovered and discharged on Tuesday had tested positive last week. “This zero is a precious figure and we are making all efforts to sustain the status in Covid,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, Lucknow CMO. Lucknow has never had zero Covid active case status since the pandemic started in 2020. The first case, of a doctor who had returned from Canada, in the state capital was reported in the third week of March, 2020. 

10 UP heritage sites up for adoption
UP archaeological directorate have shortlisted 10 heritage sites for adoption under ‘Adopt Heritage Scheme.’ These sites include Alambagh building of Lucknow, Potrakund in Mathura, Kalpa Devi and Astik Baba temples in Sitapur, Caves of Devgarh of Lalitpur, Raj Mandir Guptar Ghat in Ayodhya, Lakshmi temple in Jhansi, Fort of Tahrauli in Jhansi, Fort of Balabehat in Lalitpur, Digragarhi in Jhansi and Shiv temple of Bithoor in Kanpur. Those interested in adopting a heritage site would be known as ‘Smarak Mitra’ and would sign a memorandum of understanding with the department and work towards the conservation of the site. 

22-year-old develops 6-seater e-cycle
All that innovation needs is a brilliant mind and passion coupled with patience to apply it. Asad Abdullah, 22, of Azamgarh proved it by developing a 6-seater electric cycle. Asad’s innovation got recognition by none other than Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, who tweeted a small video of the cycle and made the innovation viral so much so that the video has crossed 1 million views since December 1. Mahindra tagged the chief design officer, the auto sector of his company asking if this device could find global application. With the cost of petrol going up, Abdullah conceptualised the idea of developing an electric cycle in which six people can be accommodated. 

