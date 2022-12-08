Home Nation

'Parliament TV likes to show LS speaker's face for 24 hours': Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra 

Om Birla is Member of Parliament from Kota. Along with this, he also took up the issue of  Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project by the Centre.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (photo |PTI)

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Rahul Gandhi has alleged in his Bharat Jodo Yatra that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament.  He said that Parliament TV likes the face of the Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla which is why he is shown on TV for 24 hours. 

Rahul was addressing a Nukkad Sabha in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Wednesday and added, “Sansad TV likes the face of Speaker Om Birla from Kota. We want to speak on unemployment, inflation, GST, farmers’ problems and demonetisation, but we are not allowed to speak. If you want to, then the mike is switched off.”

Om Birla is Member of Parliament from Kota. Along with this, he also took up the issue of  Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project by the Centre.  He said that through ERCP, irrigation and drinking water will be provided to 13 districts.

“The Central Government had talked about declaring this project as a national project... PM had made this promise, but has not fulfilled it.  Now when the Rajasthan government is making this project, the Centre is stopping it,” he said.

