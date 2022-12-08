Home Nation

Rajya Sabha chair combo of jawan and kisan, says Modi

Published: 08th December 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on Wednesday | PTI

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wdnesday welcomed Vice President  Jagdeep Dhankar for assuming the charge of Rajya Sabha chairman on behalf of all RS members  at the start of Winter Session of  the Parliament and  said new RS chairman carries elements of both jawan (solider) and kisan (farmer) in his personality. Highlighting the close association of the V-P with jawans and Kisans, the PM said: “Our Vice President is a Kisan-putra (son of farmer) and he studied at a Sainik School. Thus, he is closely associated with jawan and kisan.”

He said, “Today, the V-P is formally beginning charge as chairman of this house. Many former prime ministers have been members of this august house at some time and many political stalwarts have started their journey from here. I am confident that his leadership will further enhance the dignity of this House.”
He also saluted the armed forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

Referring to Dhankhar’s humble origins, he noted that President Droupadi Murmu, who comes from the tribal society of India, is guiding the country, while the son of a farmer has now reached the top position in the Rajya Sabha. “The country is happy to see the achievements of ‘Kithana’s lal’ (son),” Modi said, referring to Dhankhar’s birthplace Kithana in Rajasthan.

