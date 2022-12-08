Home Nation

Respect mandate, going to hand over my resignation to governor: Himachal CM

The Congress appeared to be heading to achieve a majority in Himachal Pradesh as it surged ahead of the BJP, winning 16 seats and leading in 23 others.

Published: 08th December 2022 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: With the Congress set to cross the majority mark in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday said he respects the mandate and was going to hand over his resignation to the governor.

"I respect the mandate. In a short while, I am going to hand over my resignation to the governor," Thakur told reporters here.

The Congress on Thursday appeared to be heading to achieve a majority in Himachal Pradesh as it surged ahead of the BJP, winning 16 seats and leading in 23 others.

According to the latest results and trends, the ruling BJP had registered a win on 13 seats and was leading in as many others. Three Independents have also emerged victorious.

Himachal Pradesh has not voted any incumbent government to power since 1985.

