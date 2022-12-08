Home Nation

Shivpal, Akhilesh Yadav come together in UP; merge PSPL with Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cemented the merger of PSPL with SP by presenting his party flag to Shivpal Singh Yadav in his native village Safai.

Published: 08th December 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav (L), SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

PSPL chief Shivpal Yadav (L), SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai 
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the joy and celebrations of the resounding victory of Dimple Yadav, the SP candidate in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll, uncle Shivpal Yadav buried the hatchet with nephew Akhilesh Yadav and merged his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSPL) with the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Saifai on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav cemented the merger of PSPL with SP by presenting his party flag to Shivpal Singh Yadav in his native village Safai. As per the party sources, both the leaders sat together in Saifai where Akhilesh presented his party's flag to his uncle. Later, they posted photographs of the event on Twitter.

An SP flag was also mounted on Shivpal Singh Yadav's car by the party's workers reflecting the possible coming together of the two parties. Confirming the merger, Shivpal told the media persons in Saifai that from now onwards he would be fulfilling whatever responsibility he would be given by the SP chief. “We have merged Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) with Samajwadi Party.

In 2024, we will fight unitedly. From today, there will be a Samajwadi Party flag (on my car),” said Shivpal. With turbulent ties for the last five years, 'chacha-bhatija' finally came together to ensure the victory of Dimple Yadav in the bypoll necessitated due to the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In fact, Akhilesh along with Dimple broke the ice ahead of the Mainpuri bypoll by reaching out to Shivpal at his Etawah residence seeking his support to ensure Dimple’s victory in Mainpuri. Shivpal Yadav had also extensively campaigned for Dimple Yadav after her candidature was announced in the constituency vacated by her father-in-law's death.

In fact, Shivpal and Akhilesh had come together during the UP Assembly polls in 2022 when Shivpal contested on an SP ticket from the Jaswantnagar seat and won it with a margin of 28,000 votes. However, Shivpal was not content with the alliance with SP as Akhilesh had allegedly refused to spare more seats for PSPL.

Rift re-emerged between Akhilesh and Shivpal after the latter expressed his annoyance with SP chief publicly over not being invited to SP MLAs’ meeting just after the assembly poll results.

In the mean times, Shivpal's growing proximity with the BJP leaders and his meeting with Yogi Adityanath triggered many reactions from the SP camp and his alliance with SP was broken on a bitter note when Akhilesh freed him and asked him to focus on his party.

However, SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's death in October brought the Yadavs together again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dimple Yadav Akhilesh Yadav Shivpal Yadav PSPL
India Matters
India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (Photo | PTI)
India A captain Easwaran likely to cover for injured Rohit: BCCI
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat results on expected lines, says Raut; wonders if BJP, AAP had tacit understanding
Fisherman shifting their boats to safer places at kasimedu fishing harbour while Cyclone Mandous going to hit Chennai coast on Thursday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cyclone 'Mandous' to cross coast between Puducherry-Sriharikota on Dec 9 midnight: IMD
Saji Cheriyan. (Photo | Facebook)
Anti-constitution remark row: Kerala HC rejects pleas for disqualifying Saji Cheriyan from MLA post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp