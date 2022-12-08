West Bengal govt releases Rs 714 crore for rural infra development 

Pranab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Eyeing next year’s panchayat elections, the state government released Rs 714 crore for the development of rural infrastructure as the Central government is yet to release funds under the 100-day job scheme citing irregularities.

Sources in the state government said jobs will be created in rural Bengal with the help of the fund, said an official of the finance department. The latest release of funds was followed by a meeting chaired by chief secretary H K Dwivedi with district magistrates and secretaries of different departments. “During the meeting, the issue of unavailability of funds emerged and in a war footing measure, the finance department released the sum, which will be spent through 13 departments,’’ said the official.

Among the departments, the panchayat and rural development departments have been sanctioned the highest share of funds, which is Rs 300 crore. “Most of the rural development works like construction of roads, culverts, digging up tube wells and canals and sewer lines are carried out by gram panchayats. Once the local rural bodies start spending the fund, it will not only develop the infrastructure of the area but also offer jobs for the local people,” said the officer.

The public works department has been sanctioned Rs 100 crore of the total fund which will be spent for building new structures and renovating existing buildings.“The Centre is yet to approve the labour budget for 2022-23 fiscal. Months to go for the panchayat polls and rural development works have a deep impact on the rural electorates.

The new fund will help us to send a message to the rural voters that the state government is keen to serve the poor people living in rural Bengal when the Centre is depriving them by not releasing the state’s share,” said a TMC leader.

KOLKATA: Eyeing next year’s panchayat elections, the state government released Rs 714 crore for the development of rural infrastructure as the Central government is yet to release funds under the 100-day job scheme citing irregularities. Sources in the state government said jobs will be created in rural Bengal with the help of the fund, said an official of the finance department. The latest release of funds was followed by a meeting chaired by chief secretary H K Dwivedi with district magistrates and secretaries of different departments. “During the meeting, the issue of unavailability of funds emerged and in a war footing measure, the finance department released the sum, which will be spent through 13 departments,’’ said the official. Among the departments, the panchayat and rural development departments have been sanctioned the highest share of funds, which is Rs 300 crore. “Most of the rural development works like construction of roads, culverts, digging up tube wells and canals and sewer lines are carried out by gram panchayats. Once the local rural bodies start spending the fund, it will not only develop the infrastructure of the area but also offer jobs for the local people,” said the officer. The public works department has been sanctioned Rs 100 crore of the total fund which will be spent for building new structures and renovating existing buildings.“The Centre is yet to approve the labour budget for 2022-23 fiscal. Months to go for the panchayat polls and rural development works have a deep impact on the rural electorates. The new fund will help us to send a message to the rural voters that the state government is keen to serve the poor people living in rural Bengal when the Centre is depriving them by not releasing the state’s share,” said a TMC leader.