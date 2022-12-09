Home Nation

Assam govt approves casual leave for govt employees to spend time with parents

The employees can avail two days special leave on February 9 and 10 next year, an official release said on Friday.

Published: 09th December 2022 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 07:15 PM   |  A+A-

Family time, social bonding

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: For the second consecutive year, the Assam government has approved special casual leave to its employees to spend time with their parents.

The employees can avail two days special leave on February 9 and 10 next year, an official release said on Friday.

The special leaves will be clubbed with regular holidays of second Saturday and Sunday on the following two days, thus enabling the employees to spend four days with their parents, it said.

The detailed rules and modalities for applying and availing the special leaves will be informed through a special web portal, the release added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his first address on Independence Day after assuming office in 2021, had announced this initiative for state government employees so that they may spend time with their parents and parents-in-law.

It was later approved by the state Cabinet. The first such leaves were given on January 6 and 7 this year. Sarma had said then that the leaves could be availed by all, including ministers, except the chief minister, the chief secretary and the director general of police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Casual leave Spend time with parents
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp