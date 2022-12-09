Home Nation

BJP is people’s first choice for growth: Modi

Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters here on Thursday, Modi said the Gujarat election results have proved that the common man aspires to seeing India as a developed nation.

Published: 09th December 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign during the celebrations of BJP's victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Related at the landslide victory of the BJP in his home state Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for making India a developed nation by 2047. 

Speaking to party workers at the BJP headquarters here on Thursday, Modi said the Gujarat election results have proved that the common man aspires to seeing India as a developed nation. “Put India first, demolish the faultiness and make the country a developed nation by 2024,” Modi said, adding that youngsters have rejected divisive politics and voted for the BJP.

“Whenever people want their aspirations fulfilled, the BJP comes as their first choice,” he said, adding, “There is a clear message from the Gujarat result that only the politics of development will continue for the next 25 years, nothing else.”

As for the Himachal Pradesh results, where the saffron party lost to the Congress, Modi said the Central government will continue to support the hill state as the BJP wants development in the state even as it will act as a constructive opposition party.

