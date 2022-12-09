Home Nation

CBI files charge sheet in APPSC question paper leak case

The case pertains to question paper leak of the assistant engineer (civil) exam for 2021, conducted by the APSSC.

Published: 09th December 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: The CBI has filed charge sheet against 10 accused persons in a local court here, in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission conducted assistant engineer (civil) examination question paper leak case.

The premier investigating agency filed the charge sheet at the District and Sessions Court in Yupia near here, on Thursday, sources at the state police department said.

The case pertains to question paper leak of the assistant engineer (civil) exam for 2021, conducted by the APSSC.

The CBI had taken over the investigation on October 27 this year after the state government recommended for a probe by the agency.

The case was initially investigated by the Capital police and later transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police.

The paper leak incident came to light after one Gyamar Padung, a candidate of the examination, filed a police complaint before the Itanagar police station on August 29 claiming that he suspected that the AE (civil) examination paper had been leaked.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination held on August 26 and 27 this year. The SIC had arrested 10 persons including APPSC's deputy secretary cum controller of examination Taket Jerang.

APPSC chairman Nipo Nabam had on October 14 resigned on moral grounds. The state government had also ordered probe of all exams conducted by the APPSC since 2014 by the SIC (Vigilance). The SIC so far had arrested 32 people in various cases.

"The arrests were made following detailed interrogation and technical and financial analysis of the suspects. The SIC's investigation into the paper leak matter is ongoing and all facts are being investigated in detail. All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation,"

SIC SP Anant Mittal said, adding that the SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved candidates of various exams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI charge sheet examination question paper leak case APPSC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp