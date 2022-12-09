Home Nation

Rise in cancer cases a matter of concern: Centre  

Covid-related disruptions led to delays in the diagnosis of cancer cases, but the government is now working on early diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases, said Bharti Pawar.  

Published: 09th December 2022

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Covid-related disruptions led to delays in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases in the country, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

A total of 16 crore cases of oral cancer, 8 crore cases of breast cancer, and 5.53 crore cases of cervical cancer had been detected in the country, which is a matter of serious concern, Minister of State for health Bharti Pawar told the Lok Sabha in response to a question by Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee.

She said that Covid-related disruptions led to delays in the diagnosis of cancer cases, but the government is now working on early diagnosis and treatment of cancer cases.

"We are going to increase our 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres throughout the country and through these centres, we are providing very good health screening services," Pawar added.

Banerjee had asked whether Covid-related disruptions led to a reduction in diagnosis and treatment of cancer, a fall in admission of patients, their surgery and chemotherapy.

