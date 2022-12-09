Home Nation

Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat

Soon after being grated bail, Saket was arrested by the Morbi police in another offence registered there, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Jitendra Yadav.

Published: 09th December 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A metropolitan magistrate's court here on Thursday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to a tweet he had allegedly posted about the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

But he was soon arrested in another case registered by Morbi police.

Chief metropolitan magistrate M V Chauhan here granted bail to Gokhale after he was produced before the court following the completion of his police custody, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime) Jitendra Yadav.

But soon afterwards he was arrested by the Morbi police in another offence registered there, Yadav said.

As it happened, the TMC in a tweet said it has sent a three-member delegation to Morbi, Gujarat in the wake of the development.

ALSO READ: TMC leader Gokhale held for spreading fake news on Modi

"BJP4Gujarat's nefarious agenda is out again," it tweeted.

"Our National spokesperson @SaketGokhale was arrested again moments after his release by the Gujarat Police, with no good reason."

Claiming that people's democratic rights are under threat now, the TMC said "We demand his unconditional release."

The delegation comprises senior leaders Dola Sen, Khalilur Rahaman, and Asit Mal, the party said.

On December 1, Gokhale had shared a news clipping about information purportedly obtained through the Right to Information claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse cost Rs 30 crore.

On Tuesday morning, the Press Information Bureau tweeted a 'fact check' saying the information was fake. The news clipping appeared to be from a local Gujarati newspaper.

An FIR was registered against Gokhale on the charges of forgery and printing defamatory content and he was arrested on December 6.

The prime minister had visited Gujarat on November 1, a day after a colonial-era suspension bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi town collapsed leaving 135 people dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale re-arrested After Bail
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp