Home Nation

BJP’s U-turn: Next mayor will be from AAP

The saffron U-turn brought smiles back to the AAP camp. MCD in charge of AAP and Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak called the BJP decision a good gesture.

Published: 10th December 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Adesh Gupta

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TWO days after the MCD poll results, the mood in the vanquished BJP camp on Friday appeared one of realism, a climb-down of sorts from the growing pitch for having the party councillor as the mayor.
State BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the top MCD post “belongs to AAP as the mandate is in their favour.”

The Delhi BJP said it would play the role of ‘strong opposition in the local body. Until yesterday, the dominant voice within the BJP camp was that the party would not hesitate to get the support of any councillor to keep the top post. Many party leaders cited the absence of anti-defection law in the MCD rulebook to strengthen their claim about councillor coming along and accepting the party mayor.

The saffron U-turn brought smiles back to the AAP camp. MCD in charge of AAP and Delhi MLA Durgesh Pathak called the BJP decision a good gesture. “The mandate is in AAP’s favour. The BJP has to sit in opposition. They should be a constructive opposition in MCD,”said Pathak.

On Friday, Gupta was circumspect. “The BJP will serve the people of Delhi by becoming a strong opposition and will expose corruption linked to AAP in the corporation in the way they did in the Delhi government,” he said.

He accused the Congress ofplaying a “friendly match” with the AAP in the MCD polls. Gupta referred to BJP increasing its vote percentage in the elections by 3% in comparison with the 2017 elections. “We
had a 36.08% vote share. This time, it has increased to 39.09%,” he said.

He said CM Kejriwal and AAP stood “exposed” due to JP’s anti-corruption campaign. “People have rejected AAP candidates in the assembly segment of Manish Sisodia. The situation was just the same in
the assembly constituency of incarcerated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain,” he said.

BJP leaders said that in many seats the party won by a small margin. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Delhi for showing respect for the services the party has rendered with dedication and  determination. “Compared to the last time, the only visible change is that the Congress has bowed before the AAP,” said a BJP leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP MCD polls Delhi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp