Cops to probe PFI links into Indore book case

“It’s being probed whether they (terminated guest faculties) had any links with banned outfits like the PFI or other anti-national elements.

Published: 10th December 2022 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The Madhya Pradesh Police have been tasked with probing the possibility of links between the Popular Front of India and three guest faculties of Government New Law College, Indore, whose services were terminated on Thursday, in the wake of the controversy triggered by an allegedly religiously provocative book kept at the library of the college since 2014.

“It’s being probed whether they (terminated guest faculties) had any links with banned outfits like the PFI or other anti-national elements. The principal of the college and a professor have been suspended, while the services of three guest faculties terminated,” state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday.
The faculty members were removed after a seven-member committee formed by the state’s higher education department submitted its report.

