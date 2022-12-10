Himachal: Congress picks Sukhvinder Sukhu as CM, Mukesh Agnihotri as Dy CM

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

The Congress party’s high command on Saturday chose Himachal Pradesh MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as the state’s next Chief Minister and the leader of the legislative party.

Sukhu, a four-time MLA from Nadaun, was the head of the election campaign committee in the recently concluded assembly elections and played a pivotal role in the Congress party’s return to power.

Mukesh Agnihotri, a five-time MLA from Haroli and the leader of opposition in the outgoing Himachal Assembly, has been chosen as the state's Deputy Chief Minister.

The duo are set to be sworn in on Sunday.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats.

In their meeting Friday evening, the MLAs had unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader, who will be the next chief minister.

The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of Virbhadra Singh, and their son Vikramaditya Singh, who won his election, were also in contention for the CM and Dy CM's post.

(With inputs from PTI)

