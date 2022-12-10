Home Nation

IIT Guwahati faculty member found dead at official residence

The 47-year-old deceased was an assistant professor of mathematics. He hailed from Delhi.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A faculty member of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT, Guwahati) was found dead at his official residence on Friday evening.

The police suspect it to be a case of suicide. The 47-year-old deceased was an assistant professor of mathematics. He hailed from Delhi.

In a statement, the institute said, “The body of a man was found in one of the residences at IIT Guwahati this evening. It has been identified as a faculty of the institute. The institute is trying to establish contact with the family of the deceased.”

Mourning the death, the institute said it would cooperate with the police investigation. It also decided to commission an internal investigation.

The police said they broke open the door in the presence of a magistrate after the neighbours complained of bad smell emanating from the quarters of the deceased. The body was found hanging. The police said the body had been sent for post-mortem.

Over the past few years, several incidents of suicides by students were reported from the institute.

