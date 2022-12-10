Jharkhand HC summons officials over rise in elephant, tiger deaths in Palamu Tiger Reserve

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing displeasure over the death of elephants and tigers in Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), the Jharkhand High Court on Friday summoned Palamu Tiger Reserve DFO and Assistant Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) asking them to appear personally before it on December 15.

The advocate appearing on behalf of one of the interveners in the case said that the court also observed that the state government is not serious about the forest and forest animals. The court, after taking suo-moto cognizance into the death of two elephants in 2021, turned into a PIL making the National Tiger Conservation Authority a respondent. Former minister and senior legislator Saryu Roy have also filed an Interlocutory Application (IA) into the matter.

“The court expressed displeasure over the wavering attitude of the State Government towards the forests as so many wild animals are dying while the appointment of forester and rangers is still kept on hold,” said the advocate requesting anonymity. The court was also annoyed with the state government for not complying with the directions, related to the PTR, given by the court in 2017-PIL filed by Vikas Mahto, he added.

According to the advocate, several photographs related to the poaching of animals were attached to the IA filed by Saryu Roy in which a reply has been sought from the state government. Several other issues like lying of the third railway line, and the raising of the wall in between the PTR which has hindered the movement of wild animals from one side to another, have also been raised by Roy.

The advocate informed that several elephants have died during the last few years, be it due to electrocution, poaching, infighting or some other reasons. Reports also suggest that elephants died due to electrocution, falling from hillocks and bullet injuries in the reserve forest, he added.

