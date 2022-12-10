Home Nation

Maha: Three child labourers rescued, factory manager arrested

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate took the action on Friday and rescued the three children.

Published: 10th December 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

THNAE: Police have arrested the manager of a factory for allegedly employing three children as workers at his unit in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar Police Commissionerate took the action on Friday and rescued the three children.

"Acting on a tip-off that some children were employed as workers in the factory located at Navghar in Bhayandar, the police raided the premises on Thursday. Three children were found working on electric metal press and electric furnace," an official release said.

They were rescued and the 50-year-old manager of the factory was arrested, it said.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 374 (unlawfully compelling any person to labour against will), 34 (common intention) as well as under Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act against him.

A search is on to trace the owner of the factory, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
employing three children workers factory Child Labour
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp