Mehrauli murder: Shraddha’s dad blames Maha cops for inaction

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, on Friday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, seeking justice for her daughter.

Vikas said the way his daughter was killed, the same way, the punishment should be given to the murderer.

He said that there should be restrictions on use of social media apps. “My daughter connected with Aaftab through an engagement-love app. There should be restrictions on such apps. There should also be a law for forceful conversion from one religion to another,” he said. Aaftab strangled Shraddha and then butchered her body into several pieces.

The victim’s father said that he met Delhi’s L-G V.K Saxena and South Delhi DCP and both assured him justice for his daughter. “Both assured me that we will get justice. Now, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister has also assured me the same. Aaftab should be given maximum punishment. There should be an

inquiry against his family members as well. Presently, the investigation is in progress, earlier there was delay in the beginning,” he alleged.

Blaming the Vasai police in Maharashtra, he said his daughter would have been alive had they acted on her complaint against Poonawala in 2020. He demanded an inquiry against the police officials in Vasai, Nalasopara and Tulinj (in Palghar district) for their delay in taking action on his daughter’s complaint.

He also said that he contacted Shraddha after she left home. “I last spoke to Shraddha in mid-2020, when I asked how and where she was, and what she was doing. To that, she said that she was alright and staying in Bangalore,” he said.

“I spoke to Aaftab in September and had asked him the whereabouts of my daughter. But he said he did not know where she was. Then I told him that since she was staying with him for the last three years, it was his responsibility to look after her. But he did not reply to that,” he said.

Victim’s father demands action against police

Blaming the Vasai police in Maharashtra, he said his daughter would have been alive had they acted on her complaint. He demanded an inquiry against the police officials in Vasai, Nalasopara and Tulinj.

MUMBAI: Vikas Walkar, father of Shraddha Walkar who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi, on Friday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, seeking justice for her daughter. Vikas said the way his daughter was killed, the same way, the punishment should be given to the murderer. He said that there should be restrictions on use of social media apps. “My daughter connected with Aaftab through an engagement-love app. There should be restrictions on such apps. There should also be a law for forceful conversion from one religion to another,” he said. Aaftab strangled Shraddha and then butchered her body into several pieces. The victim’s father said that he met Delhi’s L-G V.K Saxena and South Delhi DCP and both assured him justice for his daughter. “Both assured me that we will get justice. Now, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister has also assured me the same. Aaftab should be given maximum punishment. There should be an inquiry against his family members as well. Presently, the investigation is in progress, earlier there was delay in the beginning,” he alleged. Blaming the Vasai police in Maharashtra, he said his daughter would have been alive had they acted on her complaint against Poonawala in 2020. He demanded an inquiry against the police officials in Vasai, Nalasopara and Tulinj (in Palghar district) for their delay in taking action on his daughter’s complaint. He also said that he contacted Shraddha after she left home. “I last spoke to Shraddha in mid-2020, when I asked how and where she was, and what she was doing. To that, she said that she was alright and staying in Bangalore,” he said. “I spoke to Aaftab in September and had asked him the whereabouts of my daughter. But he said he did not know where she was. Then I told him that since she was staying with him for the last three years, it was his responsibility to look after her. But he did not reply to that,” he said. Victim’s father demands action against police Blaming the Vasai police in Maharashtra, he said his daughter would have been alive had they acted on her complaint. He demanded an inquiry against the police officials in Vasai, Nalasopara and Tulinj.