Ranchi violence: Seems like government does not want proper investigation, says Jharkhand HC

The court also observed that some of the cases are being investigated by the state police, while some are being done by CID so that they produce different reports and the case is closed.

Carts set on fire during a protest march in Ranchi on Friday | PTI

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing displeasure over the investigation being conducted by both state police and CID in June 10 violence in Ranchi, the Jharkhand High Court on Friday observed that it seems that the State Government does not want a proper investigation into the matter.

The division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad summoned the State Home Secretary and Director General of police asking them to appear personally before it on December 15 along with a reply. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by Pankaj Yadav in Jharkhand High Court demanding either CBI or NIA inquiry into the matter.

Notably, an altercation had taken place between Police and an unruly crowd, which went violent while protesting against the controversial statement given by senior BJP leader Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Muhammad on June 10 this year. Police had to resort to firing and applying lathi-charge in order to disperse the crowd, which resulted in the killing of two persons and over a dozen others were injured after receiving bullet injuries.

The court also observed that some of the cases are being investigated by the state police, while some are being done by CID so that they produce different reports and the case is closed. The court asked the state government why the case should not be handed over to an independent agency like CBI.

Referring to the transfer of SSP Ranchi who was investigating the case, despite the fact that he was an eyewitness of the incident, the court observed that the file which was submitted in the court failed to specify the reasons why he was transferred.

The court asked the Home Secretary and DGP to clear the reasons behind transferring Ranchi SSP on the next date. The court also questioned under what administrative compulsions the SSP, who was present on the spot, was transferred and was kept waiting for posting.

