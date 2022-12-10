Rocket launcher-type weapon fired at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran, second time in seven months

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), possibly military-grade hardware smuggled from across the border, was fired at the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district late Friday night.

No casualty was, however, reported. Windowpanes of a nearby building were, however, damaged. A case against unidentified persons was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In May this year, a similar attack took place at the intelligence headquarters of Punjab Police at Mohali and the police had claimed that Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda were behind that attack.

“The target of the RPG was Sarhali police station but after hitting the gate it diverted towards the Saanjh Kendra,’’ said an official, adding the RPG did not explode. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Saturday visited the police station and said the grenade seemed to have been smuggled from across the border.

“As per preliminary investigations, the grenade was fired from across the highway using an RPG around 11.22 am on Saturday and it landed at the Saanjh Kendra inside the Sarhali police station. It could be militarygrade hardware smuggled from across the border,” said Yadav. “It seems that the neighbouring country is trying to distract us by carrying out such cowardly attacks,” he added.

