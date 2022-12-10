Home Nation

SC asks Army to be ‘fair’ to women officers

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was hearing a plea of 34 women army officers who have alleged that junior male officers are being considered over them.

Published: 10th December 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Army to put its “house in order” saying that it feels that it has not been “fair” to the women officers who have alleged delay in promotions after being granted permanent commission on the directions of the top court in 2020.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha was hearing a plea of 34 women army officers who have alleged that junior male officers are being considered over them for promotions to perform “combat and commanding roles” in the army. “We feel that you (army) have not been fair to these women officers. We are going to pass a peremptory order on Tuesday ‘ You better set your house in order and tell us what you are doing for them.

“First, do not announce the results for the male officers who were considered in October (for promotions) until you announce their (women’s) results,’ the bench said. The bench asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre and the armed Forces, why they had not considered these women officers for promotions in October.

