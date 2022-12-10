Home Nation

Shivraj attacks Cong in Kamal Nath’s Chhindwara

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday launched development works worth over Rs 1,000 crore in Chhindwara, the home turf of his predecessor and state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

Chouhan was attending the Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan approval letter distribution at Bichua in the district, where he also announced the Atal Khel Mahakumbh to be held from December 15. Chouhan also took the opportunity to attack the Congress.

“Whenever I come to Chhindwara, some people are in pain. They promptly give statements in the media, questioning my visit here. I’m dubbed by Congress leaders as Ghoshna Veer (man of announcements), but let me tell them, it’s the veer (brave) and not kayars (cowards) only who make ghoshnas (announcements). I make announcements as well as execute them on the ground. The health centre which has been inaugurated by me, was announced by me in the past,” he said.

He also asked the gathering, “Tell me whether I should come here or not. Hum toh aayenge, kyonki tumne pukara aur hum chale aaye,” he said, borrowing the lines from the hit song of the 1964 Bollywood film, Rajkumar. Continuing his spree of initiating action against erring government officials, Chouhan suspended the chief medical and health officer of Chhindwara district and block medical officer of Bichua, following several public complaints against them.

