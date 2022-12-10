Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to be sworn in as Himachal CM on Sunday

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Finally, it is official. After all the hectic lobbying, four-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,58, has been named as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Mukesh Agnihotri will be the Deputy CM.

The names of the Chief Minister and his deputy were announced soon after the end of the meeting of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in Shimla.

Sukhvinder, the Nadaun MLA, who is considered close to Rahul Gandhi and was the Congress campaign committee head, was unanimously elected leader of the CLP on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge cleared Suku’s name and after the CLP meeting, party observer and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel announced the names of the CM and his deputy. They will be sworn in on December 11.

Humble Beginning

Son of a road transport corporation driver, SS Sukhu, had a modest beginning and used to run a milk counter at Chhota Shimla in his early days.

A product of student politics, Sukhu was a known detractor of party veteran Virbhadra Singh who had dominated Himachal Pradesh politics for over five decades until his demise last year. With the party bagging its first victory in the hill state without the charismatic presence of Virbhadra Singh, Sukhu's elevation makes it clear that the party is ready to move on.

More so, the party did not give in to the strong claim to the post mounted by Pratibha Singh, the party's state unit chief and wife of Virbhadra Singh.

He won the assembly election for the first time in 2003 from Nadaun, retained the seat in 2007 but was defeated in 2012 and won again in 2017 and 2022.

Pratibha Singh Relents

Meanwhile, the supporters of State party president Pratibha Singh have been protesting throughout the day outside the Cecil Hotel in Shimla where party observers were put up. She vehemently opposed Sukhu being made CM. She conveyed her displeasure to the party observers but had to finally relent.

Right from the morning, Congress MLAs made a beeline to the hotel and met the observers. Sources said that the party observers and high command were not in favour of Pratibha being CM as they were averse to facing a by-poll from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in case Pratibha is made CM and later an assembly by-election to get her elected as an MLA. She also reportedly bargained for the post of deputy chief minister for her son Vikramaditya Singh who had won from the Shimla (Rural) constituency for the second time.

"Democratic Decision"

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Saturday congratulated Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on his selection as the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, saying he was grateful that the party leadership has taken a "democratic decision" and chosen one who has risen through the ranks.

Reacting to the development, Sharma said on Twitter, "Congratulations to...Sukhu...Richly deserved recognition of his life long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution. " Grateful that the party leadership has taken a democratic decision and chosen one who has risen through the ranks, he said.

"A matter of pride that the son of an ordinary family will be our CM, thanks to our leadership, Smt Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge ji, @RahulGandhi and @PriyankaGandhi for leading a spirited campaign," Sharma tweeted.

"My good wishes and support to my new CM Sukhu," he added.

Congratulations to Sukhvinder Sukhu on becoming the next Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Richly deserved recognition of his life long commitment to the Congress party and acknowledged contribution. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) December 10, 2022

Sharma, a member of the G-23 group of Congress leaders who had written to the then party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking organisational overhaul, had campaigned for the party in Himachal assembly polls and many candidates, for whom he canvassed, won the election.

He, however, had lamented that the party did not fully utilise his services.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats.

The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.



(With inputs from PTI)

