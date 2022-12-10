Home Nation

Supreme Court seeks govt reply on women marriage age

Notice was issued by a bench headed by CJI in response to NCW plea seeking uniform marriagable age for women.

Published: 10th December 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Supreme Court on Friday sought Centre’s response in a plea by National Commission for Women seeking uniform age of marriage for women. The notice was issued by the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha. 

NCW while also seeking for equal application of POCSO Act, IPC and PCM Act irrespective of religion/ personal laws had also sought for making 18 years as “marriageable age” of boys/men irrespective of their religion. 

It was argued in the petition that although the minimum age of marriage under various personal laws other than Muslim personal law was in consonance with the prevailing penal laws. The plea further said that the same was not only arbitrary, irrational and discriminatory but also violative of POSCO Act, IPC and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. 

“The ‘minimum age of marriage’ under various personal laws, other than the Muslim personal law, is consistent and in consonance with other prevailing penal laws. Under the Indian Christian Marriage Act, 1872, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936, Special Marriage Act, 1954 and Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the ‘minimum age of marriage’ for a man is 21 years and for a woman is 18 years.

However, under the Muslim personal law in India, which continues to remain uncodified and unconsolidated, persons who have attained puberty are eligible to get married i.e., on attaining the age of 15 years (in absence of evidence), while they are still minor,” the plea had said. 

“The aforesaid penal provisions are age centric and not religion centric / personal law centric. There is no exception whatsoever provided under the said provisions on the basis of religion of the child and the same applies equally to all the children, notwithstanding the personal law by which the child is governed, his / her religion, caste, marital status, etc.,” the petition further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Marriage age SC POSCO IPC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp