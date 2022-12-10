Supreme Court tells Sharjeel Imam HC’s remark won’t affect his case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: JNU student Sharjeel Imam on Friday breathed a sigh of relief as the SC said that the observations that have been made by the Delhi HC against him while denying bail to Umar Khalid in

Delhi riots larger conspiracy case will not cause prejudice him in any manner.

Delhi HC while denying bail to Khalid on October 18 had said that Khalid was constantly in touch with Sharjeel Imam who was arguably ‘at the head of the conspiracy’. HC had also referred to Imam as the main conspirator in one of its paras.

Referring to HC’s para wherein it had specifically mentioned that its observations would not be tantamount to an expression of any opinion on the merits of the case, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka in their order said, “Any observation in respect of role of the petitioner will not prejudice the petitioner in any manner.”

Court’s order came in a plea which was preferred by Imam seeking to expunge HC’s observation wherein it had said that it found it difficult in accepting contention that Khalid and the Imam had never spoken to each other.

NEW DELHI: JNU student Sharjeel Imam on Friday breathed a sigh of relief as the SC said that the observations that have been made by the Delhi HC against him while denying bail to Umar Khalid in Delhi riots larger conspiracy case will not cause prejudice him in any manner. Delhi HC while denying bail to Khalid on October 18 had said that Khalid was constantly in touch with Sharjeel Imam who was arguably ‘at the head of the conspiracy’. HC had also referred to Imam as the main conspirator in one of its paras. Referring to HC’s para wherein it had specifically mentioned that its observations would not be tantamount to an expression of any opinion on the merits of the case, a bench of Justices SK Kaul and AS Oka in their order said, “Any observation in respect of role of the petitioner will not prejudice the petitioner in any manner.” Court’s order came in a plea which was preferred by Imam seeking to expunge HC’s observation wherein it had said that it found it difficult in accepting contention that Khalid and the Imam had never spoken to each other.