Home Nation

Taste of India at G20 events with bit of Yoga, sip of herbal tea

Kotecha added that the ministry has already successfully tried it at the recent SCO meeting held at a five-star hotel in Goa.

Published: 10th December 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

G20

(Sourav Roy, Express Illustrations)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre plans to use the G20 events spread across the country during India’s presidency, to promote India’s traditional medicine, indigenous products like herbal tea, and recipes based on Ayurveda. To boot, traditional medicine experts will be around to share personalised diet and well-being tips to foreign delegates, said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

“We have proposed that in all the meetings, there should be yoga sessions for which we will be the knowledge partners,” he told TNIE

Kotecha added that the ministry has already successfully tried it at the recent SCO meeting held at a five-star hotel in Goa. “We coordinated with the chef on some recipes based on Ayurveda, to be served to the delegates. The recipes were highly appreciated,” he said.

For G20 events, the plan is to organise a full-fledged yoga session, a five-minute yoga break or both, along with promotion of traditional medicine through different activities such as prakriti pariksha (Ayurveda’s unique way of determining the body type of an individual). 

Explaining the five-minute yoga break concept, the official said it’s a short routine in which meditation and stretching can be done in sitting and standing positions. “All these are science-based, which our experts will help the delegates with,” Kotecha said.

A scientific software will be used for prakriti pariksha. “We will inform the delegates how they can become healthy without consulting a doctor. They can achieve it by changing their diet, exercise, and sleep pattern. These are customised recommendations,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 G20 Meet Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp