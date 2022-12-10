Taste of India at G20 events with bit of Yoga, sip of herbal tea

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to use the G20 events spread across the country during India’s presidency, to promote India’s traditional medicine, indigenous products like herbal tea, and recipes based on Ayurveda. To boot, traditional medicine experts will be around to share personalised diet and well-being tips to foreign delegates, said Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

“We have proposed that in all the meetings, there should be yoga sessions for which we will be the knowledge partners,” he told TNIE.

Kotecha added that the ministry has already successfully tried it at the recent SCO meeting held at a five-star hotel in Goa. “We coordinated with the chef on some recipes based on Ayurveda, to be served to the delegates. The recipes were highly appreciated,” he said.

For G20 events, the plan is to organise a full-fledged yoga session, a five-minute yoga break or both, along with promotion of traditional medicine through different activities such as prakriti pariksha (Ayurveda’s unique way of determining the body type of an individual).

Explaining the five-minute yoga break concept, the official said it’s a short routine in which meditation and stretching can be done in sitting and standing positions. “All these are science-based, which our experts will help the delegates with,” Kotecha said.

A scientific software will be used for prakriti pariksha. “We will inform the delegates how they can become healthy without consulting a doctor. They can achieve it by changing their diet, exercise, and sleep pattern. These are customised recommendations,” he added.

