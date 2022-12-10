Home Nation

UGC new draft norms: UG 'honours' degree only after completing four years

"If they wish to go for a research specialisation, they will have to undertake research in their four-year course. This will get them an Honours degree with research specialisation," the draft read.

Published: 10th December 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Graduate, academics, research

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students will be able to get an undergraduate 'honours' degree after completing four years instead of three, according to new draft norms prepared by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The draft 'curriculum and credit framework for four-year undergraduate programmes' prepared in accordance with National Education Policy is likely to be notified on Monday.

"Students will be able to get a UG degree in three years on completion of 120 credits (measured through the number of academic hours) and a UG honours degree in four years on completion of 160 credits.

"If they wish to go for a research specialisation, they will have to undertake a research project in their four-year course. This will get them an Honours degree with research specialisation," the draft read.

"Students who have already enrolled and are pursuing a three-year UG programme as per the existing Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) are eligible to pursue a four-year undergraduate programme.

The university may provide bridge courses (including online) to enable them to transition to the extended programme," it added.

Currently, students get an honours degree after completing three years of undergraduate programmes.

The FYUP also allows multiple entry and exit options for students.

If they leave before three years, they will be allowed to rejoin within three years of their exit and will have to complete their degree within a stipulated period of seven years.

The curriculum for FYUP, as suggested in the document, consists of major stream courses, minor stream courses, courses from other disciplines, language courses, skill courses, and a set of courses on environmental education, understanding India, digital and technological solutions, health and wellness, yoga education, and sports and fitness.

At the end of the second semester, students can decide to continue with their chosen major or change their major.

Students will also have the option to go for a UG either with single major or double majors.

"A student has to secure a minimum of 50 per cent credits from the major discipline for the 3-year/4-year UG degree to be awarded a single major," read the document.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UGC UG honours degree
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp