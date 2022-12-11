Home Nation

AAP stages protest, demands early assembly polls in J-K

The protesters were carrying placards and raised slogans against the Election Commission, accusing it of working under the tutelage of the BJP and allowing its "proxy rule" to continue in the UT.

Published: 11th December 2022 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

JAMMU: Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by former minister Harsh Dev Singh on Saturday staged a protest outside the Nirvachan Bhawan headquarters here, demanding early assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters were carrying placards and raised slogans against the Election Commission, accusing it of working under the tutelage of the BJP and allowing its "proxy rule" to continue in the Union Territory.

"The ECI is holding elections in other states but is silent on the (assembly) polls in Jammu and Kashmir," Singh, who is also the chairman of the party's State Coordination Committee, told reporters.

Maintaining that the elections continued to be denied on one pretext or the other, the AAP leader said flimsy excuses were being given from time to time to deprive the people of J-K of their right to have a democratic government and to continue the proxy rule of the BJP.

"The BJP believed that if it could hold the reins of power and run the affairs of state without elections, why at all should it take the risk of seeking peoples' mandate?" Singh claimed "There is no hope of democracy getting restored in the downgraded state under the BJP regime."

Pointing towards the constitutional provisions and the rulings of the Supreme Court, Singh said the top court of the country had categorically observed that fresh Assembly elections in all states, wherein the legislatures were prematurely dissolved, needed to be conducted and completed within a period of six months.

He said the onus lay on the Election Commission to explain and justify its role as an autonomous body and ensure early assembly polls in J-K.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Harsh Dev Singh protest Nirvachan Bhawan Jammu and Kashmir BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp