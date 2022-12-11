Demonetisation, wrongly designed GST behind high unemployment rate: Jairam Ramesh

By PTI

BUNDI, RAJASTHAN: Demonetisation, wrongly designed GST and faulty economic policies of the Narendra Modi government are the reasons why the country is facing the highest unemployment rate in 45 years, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged on Sunday.

He was addressing a press conference in Bundi district's Laban village, where Bharat Jodo Yatra halted for the morning break after clocking 12.8 km from Baldevpura.

"Demonetisation was the major factor followed by GST (Goods and Services Tax) that destroyed small and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises which generate maximum employment," he said.

On the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh said one of its significant aspects is to raise issues such as economic disparities and inequalities.

"We are raising our voice against rising prices, unemployment rate and wrongly designed and implemented GST and closure of small scale industries," Ramesh said as he released a movie on unemployment.

The Congress leader said it was appropriate to release the movie in Rajasthan as it was the first state to launch an urban employment grantee scheme, which was named after Indira Gandhi, in September.

Ramesh also referred to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, saying it gave relief to several lakh people in the two to three Covid-hit years, but the scheme was criticised by some people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramesh congratulated Ashok Gehlot for implementing the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee scheme to eradicate unemployment in urban areas.

"Economic disparities are increasing among states, between poor and rich, and the middle class is suppressed. We are highlighting this in the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh said.

Responding to a question on Gehlot and his nemesis and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot travelling by the same helicopter to Shimla to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Himachal CM, Ramesh all party leaders are already "united" and the two leaders travelling together was not just for photographs.

"Both leaders are assets for us. One is experienced and is at a high position in the organisation and in the state. Sachin Pilot is young and energetic. The people and the organisation need both of them. What you are seeing (Gehlot-Sachin in the same chopper) is not a hypocrisy or a show," Ramesh said.

On Bharat Jodo Yatra, Ramesh said only women participants will march on its 96th day on Monday, which will be kicked off from Babai in Bundi district.

