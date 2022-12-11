Himachal: Sukhvinder Sukhu sworn in as CM, Mukesh Agnihotri takes oath as Dy CM

By Online Desk

SHIMLA: Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu became the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, while fellow party leader Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as his deputy at a ceremony held in Shimla on Sunday.

The duo were sworn in by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party President Mallikharjun Kharge were all present at the ceremony.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda were also in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony.

Sukhu, a grassroots politician who rose through the ranks, is a four-time MLA from Nadaun and the head of the election campaign committee in the recently concluded assembly elections which saw Congress return to power in the hill state.

Meanwhile, his deputy, Mukesh Agnihotri is a five-time MLA from Haroli and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing Himachal Assembly.

Sukhu said that he is happy that despite being from an ordinary family he is going to be the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

"I am happy that I am going to be CM despite being from an ordinary family. I am thankful to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving me this opportunity. My mother never stopped me from being in politics. I have reached here today because of her blessings," said Sukhu.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared last Thursday.

Several leaders including state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, the wife of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, and their son Vikramaditya Singh, who also won his election, were also in contention for the CM and Dy CM's post.

This was the first state election since the demise of Virbhadra Singh in July 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)

