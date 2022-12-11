Massive fire breaks out in Noida suburbs: Reports

Home Nation

A massive fire broke out in Gejha village near Sector 93 in Noida on Sunday evening, reports said.

The fire was reported at a scrap yard in a neighbourhood settlement. However, no loss of lives or injuries has been reported.

"Dense smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the blaze that broke out at around 7 pm, PTI quoting officials said. More details are awaited, the agency reported.

Visuals from the site showed people fleeing to safety. 

Firefighters and personnel from the local Phase 2 police station are at the site where firefighting and rescue operations are underway.

