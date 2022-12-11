PM Modi flags off Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Giving another boost to rail mobility by India 's premier indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off country's 6th new generation Vande Bharat train from Nagpur Railway Station in Maharashtra.This 6th Vande Bharat train will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur giving top class journey comforts to the riders with hi-tech world class facilities,such rotable seats and wide window for seeing panoramic views of railside areas.

The entire coaches have been brought under CCTV cameras surveillance and hi-tech air-purifier system that kills the airborne bacterias or virus inside the coaches.

Recently, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at TNIE 's "Delhi Dialogue" event here,said that the railway is working to meet the deadline of rolling out 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15 in 2023.

"We are moving towards the target besides working to roll-out all 400 Vande Bharat trains announced in last Union budget in next few years", Ashwini Vaishnaw,who is considered as one of the most performing ministers of PM Modi 's cabinet,told The New Indian Express at Delhi Dialogue,held on December 3.

Vaishnaw, who holds a brilliant background and working experiences of technocrat and bureaucrat educational backups,said that the acceleration pick of this Vande Bharat train is super and gives an extremely jurk even during the train runs at its high speed.

"The Indian Railways is also working on bringing out the sleeper version of Vande Bharat train in next few years.A design to this ultra modem new generation Vande Bharat train of sleeper class has also been developed",the railway minister said recently, adding that almost all metro cities of country would be linked with the Vande Bharat train services in future in line with PM Modi's vision to ensure world class railway service in the country. He also said that India Railway will also enter into the export mode of Vande Bharat trains after running a good number of Vande Bharat trains in the country.

"Our technology used in the manufacturing of Vande Bharat train is indigenous and extremely good to match the international quality of railway services",he said.

It is be recalled here that the first and the second Vande Bharat trains were also flagged- off by PM Modi in 2019 between New Delhi -Varanasi and New Delhi -Katra. In recent times also, the PM had flagged off the three new Vande Bharat trains.

NEW DELHI: Giving another boost to rail mobility by India 's premier indigenously manufactured Vande Bharat train, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off country's 6th new generation Vande Bharat train from Nagpur Railway Station in Maharashtra.This 6th Vande Bharat train will run between Nagpur and Bilaspur giving top class journey comforts to the riders with hi-tech world class facilities,such rotable seats and wide window for seeing panoramic views of railside areas. The entire coaches have been brought under CCTV cameras surveillance and hi-tech air-purifier system that kills the airborne bacterias or virus inside the coaches. Recently, Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at TNIE 's "Delhi Dialogue" event here,said that the railway is working to meet the deadline of rolling out 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15 in 2023. "We are moving towards the target besides working to roll-out all 400 Vande Bharat trains announced in last Union budget in next few years", Ashwini Vaishnaw,who is considered as one of the most performing ministers of PM Modi 's cabinet,told The New Indian Express at Delhi Dialogue,held on December 3. Vaishnaw, who holds a brilliant background and working experiences of technocrat and bureaucrat educational backups,said that the acceleration pick of this Vande Bharat train is super and gives an extremely jurk even during the train runs at its high speed. "The Indian Railways is also working on bringing out the sleeper version of Vande Bharat train in next few years.A design to this ultra modem new generation Vande Bharat train of sleeper class has also been developed",the railway minister said recently, adding that almost all metro cities of country would be linked with the Vande Bharat train services in future in line with PM Modi's vision to ensure world class railway service in the country. He also said that India Railway will also enter into the export mode of Vande Bharat trains after running a good number of Vande Bharat trains in the country. "Our technology used in the manufacturing of Vande Bharat train is indigenous and extremely good to match the international quality of railway services",he said. It is be recalled here that the first and the second Vande Bharat trains were also flagged- off by PM Modi in 2019 between New Delhi -Varanasi and New Delhi -Katra. In recent times also, the PM had flagged off the three new Vande Bharat trains.