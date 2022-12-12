Home Nation

Bengal sets up task force to supervise over 11 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY

For the first time, the state government has initiated the physical verification of eligible beneficiaries as the Centre is keeping a close watch on the disbursal of funds.

Published: 12th December 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant Labourers

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mandal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Amid complaints that officials and workers checking the bonafides of the applicants under a central scheme are facing resistance from a section of villagers across the state, the state government has set up a task force to supervise the verification of the eligibility of 11 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The task force will be headed by the secretary of the panchayat department.

For the first time, the state government has initiated the physical verification of eligible beneficiaries as the Centre is keeping a close watch on the disbursal of funds. After stopping the fund under  PMAY since December 2021 citing irregularities, the Centre recently approved a fund of Rs 13,000 crore for building up 11.34 lakh homes for the poor within 2026.

Sources in the government said the resistance was coming because many ineligible applicants, who are either relatives of the ruling Trinamool Congress satraps or from their close circuits, fear of being axed after the spot verification.

An official of the fisheries department was allegedly manhandled recently when she went to verify the credentials of the PMAY’s prospective beneficiaries at Amta in Howrah district. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a court.

“The incident came as an embarrassment for the state government, which may further give the Centre a chance to stop releasing the fund citing malpractices. The prosecution will send a message that the government is in no mood to allow such activity. All district administrations have already been instructed to verify the list of applicants properly,” said an official of the panchayat department.

The Bengal government started the spot verification survey on December 4 and several complaints have already reached that officials are being harassed when they go to check the eligibility of beneficiaries. “Since, almost all the panchayats are being dominated by the ruling Trinamool Congress, the functionaries of the ruling party in villages are intercepting to secure names of their own men in the list of beneficiaries. But we have clear instructions not to allow a single ineligible applicant as it can invite the Centre’s bar on the housing project once again,” said another official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
verification PMAY eligibility
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp