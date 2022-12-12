Home Nation

Congress turns to lower Himachal to breach saffron party citadel

The reason for the BJP’s strength in the state is due to the fact that two BJP CMs have belonged to lower Himachal. 

Published: 12th December 2022

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the swearing-in ceremony in Shimla on Sunday | PTI

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  In a tactical move, Congress has picked the top two positions in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet from lower parts of the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri come from known BJP strongholds in the lower parts of the state.

The party’s preference for Sukhu is also seen as an attempt to place a commoner in the top post. Sukhu belongs to Nadaun in Hamirpur district and is the first party leader from lower Himachal comprising areas merged with the state in 1966 such as Nalagarh, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and lower hills of Kullu. 

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri too is from lower Himachal’s Una district. All former Congress CMs, including YS Parmar, Virbhadra Singh and Ram Lal Thakur, were from upper Himachal. Harish Thakur, professor of Political Science at Himachal Pradesh University, says Sukhu’s elevation is a good move as it signifies the party’s renewed attempt to strike at the BJP’s base from lower Himachal, especially Hamirpur and Kangra districts, the saffron strongholds. The same tactic is visible in the appointment of Agnihotri, Thakur said.

The reason for the BJP’s strength in the state is due to the fact that two BJP CMs have belonged to lower Himachal. Shanta Kumar, a Brahmin from Kangra, remained CM twice in 1977 and 1990, and PK Dhumal comes from Hamirpur district and was CM in 2007-12.

A substantial period of Congress rule in the tiny Himalayan state was dominated by late Virbhadra Singh, who remained CM six times. Sukhu’s elevation thus marks a generational shift in the party’s state unit.
Meanwhile, the state cabinet can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the chief minister. Party observer and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the formation of a Congress government has infused new energy in the party. “When winds of change blow from the hills they go down to the plains,” he said.

