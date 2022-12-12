Home Nation

Corruption case: Bombay HC may decide ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

His bail plea in the corruption case was, however, rejected by the special CBI court noting there was prima facie evidence against him.

Published: 12th December 2022 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

OCTOBER: Bombay High Court begins hearing in case; arguments continue for three days.

Bombay High Court. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court is likely to pass an order on Monday on the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A single bench of Justice M S Karnik had reserved the order on the plea last week after both sides completed their arguments.

Deshmukh, 74, approached the HC after a special CBI court rejected his bail plea last month. He sought bail on medical grounds as well as on merits.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader has been in jail since November last year after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

In April this year, he was arrested by the CBI in the corruption case. He is in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. Deshmukh was granted bail by the high court last month in the ED case.

His bail plea in the corruption case was, however, rejected by the special CBI court noting there was prima facie evidence against him.

In his application, Deshmukh requested to be released on bail saying he was suffering from several ailments and incarcerated for almost a year and that the trial in the case may not commence anytime soon.

The plea alleged the special court while refusing him bail has merely done a "cut, copy and paste" of the CBI charge sheet.

IPS officer Param Bir Singh in March 2021 alleged Deshmukh, then home minister had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Dismissed assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, arrested in the 'Antilia' bomb scare case in March 2021, too had levelled similar allegations.

The HC in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry (PE) into Singh's allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Anil Deshmukh CBI NCP ED money laundering case
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp