ED asks Soren government to book suspended babu

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked Jharkhand government to register FIR against suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal on charges of amassing disproportionate assets. According to sources, the ED in a report submitted to the State government regarding the attachment of his property worth `82.77 crore in the MGNREGA scam, has asked the state government to demand Pooja Singhal to reveal the sources of her wealth, further suggesting to register FIR against her under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The ED had initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police and Vigilance Bureau Jharkhand. The Enforcement Directorate, after an interrogation for over 15 hours, had arrested Pooja Singhal on May 11 in alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

The 2000-batch IAS officer was taken into ED custody under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had also attached immovable properties worth `82.77 crore belonging to the former Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal on money laundering charges.

