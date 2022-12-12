Home Nation

India, EU may not have trade pact soon

We are soon going to be taking over the EU Presidency and amongst the things foremost on our mind is to get the FTA moving faster. We will broker the deal which should be based on trust.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India and EU have recently concluded the third round of negotiations for the ongoing Free Trade Agreement. Sweden is taking over the EU presidency in a few weeks time and working on the FTA will be amongst their top most priorities.

“India is significant for us and that’s the reason it is the first country that I have travelled to outside of Europe. We are soon going to be taking over the EU Presidency and amongst the things foremost on our mind is to get the FTA moving faster. We will broker the deal which should be based on trust."

"As of now I don’t see the FTA coming through in our Presidency as there are 27 EU members nations that have to work out an agreement with India,’’ said Johan Forssell, Sweden’s Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade. He added that they hoped for a comprehensive FTA for which negotiations could take longer.

