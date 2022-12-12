Indian, Chinese troops clash along LAC in Arunachal

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops clashed near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Arunachal Pradesh border in the Tawang sector, resulting in injuries to soldiers on both sides, the Indian army revealed on Monday. At least six injured Indian soldiers have been shifted to Guwahati for treatment following the clash on Friday.

The Army’s statement said, “On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.”

Both sides immediately disengaged, the statement said, adding, “As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.”

There were unconfirmed reports of more than 200 Chinese soldiers being involved in the clash. They had spiked clubs and sticks, indicating it was the new normal along the LAC. In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector, there are differing perceptions of the border with both sides patrolling up to their respective claim lines. This has been the practice since 2006.

Army chief General Manoj Pandey had last month termed the situation along the 3,488 km long LAC as “stable but unpredictable”. He added that India’s actions on the LAC are being carefully calibrated to safeguard the country’s interests and sensitivities.

There has been intermittent peace since May 2020 when personnel from both armies clashed at Finger-4 along the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. This led to the stand-off at multiple points in Ladakh.

After the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh in 2020, in which 20 Indian Army personnel died, the government started beefing up infrastructure projects closer to the LAC.

Since the 2020 clashes, there had been 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings, which led to disengagement in select areas.

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops clashed near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Arunachal Pradesh border in the Tawang sector, resulting in injuries to soldiers on both sides, the Indian army revealed on Monday. At least six injured Indian soldiers have been shifted to Guwahati for treatment following the clash on Friday. The Army’s statement said, “On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.” Both sides immediately disengaged, the statement said, adding, “As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.” There were unconfirmed reports of more than 200 Chinese soldiers being involved in the clash. They had spiked clubs and sticks, indicating it was the new normal along the LAC. In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector, there are differing perceptions of the border with both sides patrolling up to their respective claim lines. This has been the practice since 2006. Army chief General Manoj Pandey had last month termed the situation along the 3,488 km long LAC as “stable but unpredictable”. He added that India’s actions on the LAC are being carefully calibrated to safeguard the country’s interests and sensitivities. There has been intermittent peace since May 2020 when personnel from both armies clashed at Finger-4 along the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. This led to the stand-off at multiple points in Ladakh. After the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh in 2020, in which 20 Indian Army personnel died, the government started beefing up infrastructure projects closer to the LAC. Since the 2020 clashes, there had been 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings, which led to disengagement in select areas.