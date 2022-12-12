Home Nation

Ink attack: Maharashtra minister tenders apology, seeks release of those held, withdrawal of probe

Police had arrested three people for the attack and is questioning a television journalist to find out if the latter is involved.

Published: 12th December 2022 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil on Monday sought to end the tussle over his statement on legendary social reformers Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule by tendering an apology and asking that those arrested for the ink attack on him be released.

The ink-throwing incident occurred at Pimpri Chichwad here on Saturday in an apparent protest against Patil's statement that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for running educational institutions.

The use of the word "begged" by Patil, who is the state's minister for higher and technical education, stirred a controversy, leading to the ink attack.

Police had arrested three people for the attack and is questioning a television journalist to find out if the latter is involved.

Issuing a statement during the day, Patil said he has been paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jotiba Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Karmveer Bhaurao Patil and has been following their teachings in action.

"I have great respect for their great work. I had no intention of hurting anyone as I had uttered that word inadvertently in my dialectical language and I had already tendered my apology for that word," Patil said in the statement.

The events that took place after he made the comment was painful, he said, adding it was sad such accusations are being made against a person who is a "mavala" (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"I do not want Maharashtra to get disturbed on this issue. I once again tender my apology if anyone's sentiments have been hurt,” said Patil.

Stressing he had no complaints against anyone, the state minister said "those who have been arrested should be released and the suspension action against the police personnel and officers should be revoked".

Police had said on Sunday that 10 of their personnel had been placed under suspension for alleged lapses in duty that led to the ink attack.

Patil said said action, if any, against journalists must also be withdrawn (by police).

"I do not want to say anything about those who threw ink on my face. From my side, I am putting an end to this issue and request to stop the debate over it," Patil said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrakant Patil Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahatma Phule ink-throwing
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp