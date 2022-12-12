Home Nation

L-G nod to prosecute key accused in Sulli Deals case

Several Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the mobile application with photographs sourced without their permission and doctored.

Published: 12th December 2022 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sulli Deals

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday granted sanction to prosecute the main accused in the ‘Sulli Deals’ case in which Muslim women were “auctioned” online, sources said.
The police need the L-G’s sanction to prosecute the accused under CrPC 196. 

Aumkareshwar Thakur

The accused, 26-year-old Aumkareshwar Thakur, will be prosecuted under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to prosecution for offences against the state and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence, they added. 

Thakur has been accused of creating the Sulli Deals app and Sulli Deals Twitter handle, which indulged in virtual auctioning of Muslim women with the aim of derogating them and insulting the Muslim community. Several Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the mobile application with photographs sourced without their permission and doctored.

The special cell of Delhi police had registered a case in this regard on July 7, 2021. Thakur was arrested in January this year and booked under Section 153A and 354A of the IPC. Section of 66/67 IT Act was later added to his chargesheet. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena Sulli Deals Muslim women auctioned
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp