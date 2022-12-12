L-G nod to prosecute key accused in Sulli Deals case

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday granted sanction to prosecute the main accused in the ‘Sulli Deals’ case in which Muslim women were “auctioned” online, sources said.

The police need the L-G’s sanction to prosecute the accused under CrPC 196.

The accused, 26-year-old Aumkareshwar Thakur, will be prosecuted under Section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which pertains to prosecution for offences against the state and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence, they added.

Thakur has been accused of creating the Sulli Deals app and Sulli Deals Twitter handle, which indulged in virtual auctioning of Muslim women with the aim of derogating them and insulting the Muslim community. Several Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the mobile application with photographs sourced without their permission and doctored.

The special cell of Delhi police had registered a case in this regard on July 7, 2021. Thakur was arrested in January this year and booked under Section 153A and 354A of the IPC. Section of 66/67 IT Act was later added to his chargesheet.

