North East student outfit observed 'black day' to mark the third anniversary of passage of CAA

Political party Assam Jatiya Parishad observed the day as the “Day of Deception”. The party, which was formed in the backdrop of the anti-CAA protests in Assam, also staged a two-hour sit-in Guwahati.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The North East Students’ Organisation observed ‘black day’ on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the passage of contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said December 11 would always be remembered as a ‘Black Day’ in the Northeast. “This observation is to give a message to the Centre that we are against the CAA and also to remind our people and our future generations of the political injustice that the government had done to the indigenous peoples of the Northeast,” Jyrwa said.

Political party Assam Jatiya Parishad observed the day as the “Day of Deception”. The party, which was formed in the backdrop of the anti-CAA protests in Assam, also staged a two-hour sit-in Guwahati. The anti-CAA protests in 2020 claimed the lives of five persons.

