Home Nation

Parliament passes bill to promote non-fossil energy sources, carbon credit trading

Minister of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said the bill is environment-friendly and will allow carbon trading in the country.

Published: 12th December 2022 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Monsoon session

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A bill seeking to mandate the use of non-fossil energy sources such as biomass, ethanol and green hydrogen was passed by Parliament on Monday.

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was cleared in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote on Monday.

Lok Sabha passed the legislation in the previous session in August this year.

The bill provides for penalties for violations by industrial units or vessels, and on manufacturers if a vehicle fails to comply with fuel consumption norms.

The amendments also seek to promote renewable energy and the development of a domestic carbon market to battle climate change.

The bill is also aimed at helping the country achieve its international commitments on climate change.

It aims to introduce new concepts such as carbon trading and mandate the use of non-fossil sources to ensure faster decarbonisation of the Indian economy and help achieve sustainable development goals in line with the Paris Agreement.

Replying to a debate on the bill, Minister of New and Renewable Energy R K Singh said the bill is environment-friendly and will allow carbon trading in the country.

"For government, the environment is precious and will take all steps for that," he said, adding India has now become a leader in the energy transition.

Currently 24 per cent of the energy consumption is from the housing sector and the government has targeted only the big commercial establishments having a load capacity of 100KW, he said.

However, he added the state government has been given the liberty to reduce the building load up to 50KW.

"We are also expanding the concept of green building. We are making it more sustainable. Earlier, it has energy efficiency and we are also adding the concept of renewable energy in this," he said.

The country also aims to be a leader in green hydrogen and the ministry has already drafted rules and the industry is going to invest to set up capacity for 25 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity.

He also said the country would achieve over 50 per cent of its power generation capacity from non-fossil fuels by 2030.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Parliament
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp