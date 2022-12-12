Home Nation

Security beefed up at Corbett to check poaching 

In view of the New Year’s Eve and Christmas, the state forest department has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that poachers do not enter Corbett’s wildlife area.  

A tiger in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand

A tiger in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Representative image. (Photo | Sumeet Moghe/Wikimedia Commons)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

“Daily patrolling will be carried out at sensitive locations, including the highly-sensitive southern border range of Corbett Tiger Reserve Park,” said Jim Corbett Park director Dr Dheeraj Pandey. Intensive searches and checking operations will be conducted at places like bus stands and railway stations. Dog squads, metal detectors, drones, elephants will be used in the campaign.

Security arrangements have been tightened to prevent poachers from entering Rajaji Tiger Reserve by taking advantage of the New Year’s eve and hunting wildlife like deer, muntjak (barking deer) and wild boar,” said Corbett Tiger Reserve director Dr Saket Badola.

