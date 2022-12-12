Security beefed up at Corbett to check poaching 

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: In view of the New Year’s Eve and Christmas, the state forest department has made elaborate arrangements to ensure that poachers do not enter Corbett’s wildlife area.

“Daily patrolling will be carried out at sensitive locations, including the highly-sensitive southern border range of Corbett Tiger Reserve Park,” said Jim Corbett Park director Dr Dheeraj Pandey. Intensive searches and checking operations will be conducted at places like bus stands and railway stations. Dog squads, metal detectors, drones, elephants will be used in the campaign.

Security arrangements have been tightened to prevent poachers from entering Rajaji Tiger Reserve by taking advantage of the New Year’s eve and hunting wildlife like deer, muntjak (barking deer) and wild boar,” said Corbett Tiger Reserve director Dr Saket Badola.

