Three students in Rajasthan's Kota die by suicide

Two of them, Ujjwal and Pranav, were preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), a pre-medical entrance test.

Three students in Rajasthan's Kota reportedly died by suicide on Monday, reported NDTV. They were 16, 17, and 18 years old, and were preparing for competitive exams. 

They were friends and were staying in the same hostel in adjacent rooms. 

Ankush and Ujjwal, were from Bihar while the third student, Pranav, hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

Ankush was preparing for the engineering college entrance exam.

Ujjwal and Pranav were preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), a pre-medical entrance test.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

