Home Nation

TMC parliamentary delegation to visit EC over RP Act 'violation' in Gokhale's arrest

The TMC has alleged that Gokhale was charged under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which relates to promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election.

Published: 12th December 2022 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  A five-member TMC parliamentary delegation will visit the Election Commission of India on Monday to raise the alleged violation of the Representation of the People Act in connection with party spokesperson Saket Gokhale's arrest.

The party said the delegation will comprise Lok Sabha lawmakers Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee, and Rajya Sabha members Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Mausam Noor and Derek O'Brien.

Earlier, the TMC had sent a memorandum to the Election Commission, urging it to order an immediate probe into the action initiated by the Gujarat Police against Gokhale and to put an end to all the alleged physical and mental harassment being inflicted upon him.

The TMC has alleged that Gokhale was charged under section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 which relates to promoting enmity between classes in connection with an election.

Gokhale was arrested over a tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse there, following which the Press Information Bureau issued a 'fact check' calling the information fake.

Gokhale was arrested by the Gujarat Police from Jaipur in Rajasthan on December 6 without any intimation to the Rajasthan Police, the TMC alleged.

He was taken to Ahmedabad, where he was granted bail by a court on December 8, only to be rearrested hours later in another case.

Gokhale was later given bail in the second case on December 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Election Commission Representation People Act Saket Gokhale Derek O'Brien Morbi
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp