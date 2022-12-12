Home Nation

Two UP men arrested for abducting, raping 18-year-old woman several times

The woman claimed that she was intoxicated and abducted by the two men, and then taken to a hotel in Bihar where she was raped by them for 15 days.

Published: 12th December 2022 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

violence against women

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by two men from here, taken to Bihar and raped several times, police said on Monday.

She was abducted by Jeeut Bind and Ranjeet Kumar from a village under the Garhwar police station area on November 11, Station House Officer Raj Kumar Singh said.

Bind and Kumar, aged between 18 to 20 years, were arrested on Sunday and sent to jail, he said.

Singh said a case was registered against Bind on November 20 following a complaint from the woman's brother.

The woman was rescued from Bihar on November 26, he said.

Subsequently, she gave her statement in court.

She claimed that she was intoxicated and abducted by Bind and Kumar, and then taken to a hotel in Bihar where she was raped by them for 15 days, the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP rape case violence against women
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp