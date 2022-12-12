Two UP men arrested for abducting, raping 18-year-old woman several times

By PTI

BALLIA: An 18-year-old woman was allegedly abducted by two men from here, taken to Bihar and raped several times, police said on Monday.

She was abducted by Jeeut Bind and Ranjeet Kumar from a village under the Garhwar police station area on November 11, Station House Officer Raj Kumar Singh said.

Bind and Kumar, aged between 18 to 20 years, were arrested on Sunday and sent to jail, he said.

Singh said a case was registered against Bind on November 20 following a complaint from the woman's brother.

The woman was rescued from Bihar on November 26, he said.

Subsequently, she gave her statement in court.

She claimed that she was intoxicated and abducted by Bind and Kumar, and then taken to a hotel in Bihar where she was raped by them for 15 days, the officer said.

