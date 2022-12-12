Home Nation

UK trade secy in Delhi today for talks on FTA

UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will be in Delhi today for the sixth round of talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  UK Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch will be in Delhi today for the sixth round of talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). “She will meet Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in person for the first time, aiming to strengthen ties between the two countries and reinvigorate talks on an ambitious bilateral trade deal.

She will address both teams of senior negotiators ahead of the sixth round of formal negotiations taking place throughout the week,’’ according to the British High Commission. The talks the first formal round since July will target a deal to cut tariffs and open opportunities for UK services like financial and legal, making it easier for British businesses to sell to an economy set to be the world’s third largest, with a middle class of 250 million people, by 2050.

During her visit, the Trade Secretary will also meet business leaders to understand their need for a modern UK - India trade relationship. This will include a meeting with envoPAP, a UK company investing over £10 million in India to construct a plant producing Fairtrade paper and packaging products.

“Both nations have to come to the table with high ambitions and a willingness to work together towards a mutually beneficial deal. I am excited about the opportunities we can create for British business. India and UK are the 5th and 6th biggest economies in the world. We should encourage growth and boost our £29 billion relationship,’’ Badenoch said.

